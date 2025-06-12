By Steve Wilson | The Center Square
(The Center Square) — A bipartisan group of senators are bringing back to a bill to cut regulations for commercial space launces and the licensing of private remote sensing satellites.
The Licensing Aerospace Units to New Commercial Heights Act is sponsored by U.S. Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; John Cornyn, R-Texas; Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.; and former astronaut Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.
The bill would allow the Federal Aviation Administration to streamline the application process for commercial space launches and reentry requirements and allow them to take feedback from the space industry.
Also streamlined would be the regulation of private, remote sensing space systems or satellites by Department of Commerce’s Commercial Remote Sensing Regulatory Affairs branch.
Both of the regulatory agencies that govern commercial spaceflight would be required to assist applicants to help them in the licensing process.
The measure would also elevate the Commercial Space Transportation office to one directly reporting to the U.S. secretary of transportation.
The legislation is endorsed by the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, which is the commercial space industry’s D.C.-based trade group.
“Streamlining regulations for commercial space launch and reentry and commercial remote sensing will ensure that paperwork doesn’t stand in the way of national priorities like returning to the Moon or providing operational data to the Department of Defense,” the group said in a statement. “While the Chinese space program enjoys the full financial and regulatory backing of its government, the U.S. space industry must grapple with burdensome regulations and oversight conducted by a confusing array of offices buried within multiple federal agencies.”
Florida is home to Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral on the state’s “Space Coast.”
“Florida’s Space Coast is where our nation’s brightest minds innovate and help America reach for the stars,” Scott said in a news release. “This incredible growth and success have been driven by effective public and private partnerships pushing our nation to the forefront of space exploration.
“I’m honored to work alongside my colleagues in introducing the LAUNCH Act to eliminate unnecessary government bureaucracy and support American businesses in the space industry.”
Cornyn said the bill was needed to maintain the country’s competitive edge as the pace of China’s space ambitions accelerate.
Brownsville on Texas’ southern Gulf Coast is the home of SpaceX’s launch facility, the Starbase.
“By reducing bureaucratic hurdles for innovators, this legislation would drive scientific advancement and ensure America stays one step ahead of our adversaries in space and beyond,” Cornyn said.
Arizona is home to a Virgin Galactic spaceship manufacturing plant in Mesa, along with the Mars Space Flight Facility at Arizona State University.
“Outdated regulations shouldn’t hold back the advancement of commercial spaceflight,” Kelly said. “The LAUNCH Act will support innovation and increase competition in the commercial space industry by modernizing the regulations that govern launch and reentry.”
“This bill will ensure regulations are modernized and up-to-date, allowing New Mexico to continue our leadership,” Ray Luján said.
New Mexico’s space facilities include Spaceport America, Kirtland Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range.
