By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — The future of remaining bills in the Legislature remains uncertain as the clock ticks down to midnight Saturday, but the budget appears to be on track for a quick compromise between the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate.

The Senate passed House Bill 2026, the budget bill, in a unanimous 34-0 vote Wednesday afternoon after amending in its version, Senate Bill 300.

House Bill 2026 is the vehicle for the general revenue budget for fiscal year 2026 beginning in July. It now heads back to the House, where a compromise amendment laying out an agreed-to budget could be presented before Saturday.

SB 300 sets the fiscal year 2026 general budget at $5.321 billion, just $930,000 less than Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s $5.322 billion proposal (based on an updated revenue estimate) but 4% more than the $5.113 billion set in the House version. The Senate budget was also 1.1% more than the $5.265 billion budget for the current fiscal year ending June 30.

