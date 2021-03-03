<br><div>\n <figure id="attachment_80378" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-80378" style="width: 400px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img width="400" height="506" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80378" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/GSeielstad.jpg 400w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/GSeielstad-237x300.jpg 237w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/GSeielstad.jpg"\/><noscript><img width="400" height="506" src="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/GSeielstad.jpg" alt="" class="size-full wp-image-80378" srcset="https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/GSeielstad.jpg 400w, https:\/\/pocahontas.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/03\/GSeielstad-237x300.jpg 237w" sizes="(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px"\/><\/noscript><figcaption id="caption-attachment-80378" class="wp-caption-text">George Seielstad<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Suzanne Stewart<br\/>Staff Writer<\/p>\n<p>As part of its 20th anniversary celebration of the dedication of the Green Bank Telescope, the Green Bank Observatory is turning back the hands of time to reflect on the people who were integral in the addition of the GBT to the numerous radio telescopes at the Green Bank facility.<\/p>\n<p>Science center manager Amanda White recently interviewed former site director Dr. George Seielstad, who was at Green Bank when it was part of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory.<\/p>\n<p>Seielstad received his physics degree at Dartmouth College and went to graduate school at the California Institute of Technology where he discovered a love of astronomy.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cTwo Australians came to Caltech to start a program there which succeeded marvelously, and it was the most exciting thing I could see at Caltech, so that became what my thesis research focused on,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<p>Seielstad began his radio astronomy career at the Caltech Owens Valley Radio Observatory, and that is where he was working when he received a call from Green Bank.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI loved it, but then, Mort Roberts was looking for a director at the NRAO in Green Bank, and he offered me the job,\u201d Seielstad said. \u201cI thought, \u2018You know, that would be interesting to be director,\u2019 and there I was.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>In 1983, Seielstad moved to Green Bank and was director during one of the most historic events to take place at the facility \u2013\u00a0an event that directly led to the addition of the GBT to the site.<\/p>\n<p>On November 16, 1988, in the middle of the night, the 300-foot telescope \u2013 then the world\u2019s largest moveable telescope \u2013 collapsed onto its observation building \u2013\u00a0leaving nothing but a pile of rubble.<\/p>\n<p>At the time of the collapse, Seielstad, Jim Condon and John Broderick were using the telescope for a survey, which, of course, they were unable to complete.<\/p>\n<p>Seielstad received a phone call about the telescope and, at first, misunderstood what he was hearing.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIt was unusual because it must have been near midnight and it was a phone call from Fred Crews who managed the facilities on the site, superbly, for many years,\u201d he recalled. \u201cHe said, \u2018Telescope down,\u2019 and you don\u2019t think the worst. I interpreted that to mean, perhaps, the receiver was failing or one of the spectrometers, and we needed to fix it the next morning.<\/p>\n<p>\u201c\u2018No, no, no,\u2019 he said,\u201d Seielstad continued. \u201c\u2018It fell down. It collapsed,\u2019 and I could hardly believe it. I rushed down to the telescope. It had collapsed. It was a pile of rubble. Inside the control room where Greg Monk was the telescope operator \u2013\u00a0he was not injured fortunately and he was not there. One beam fell through the roof and ceiling of the control room. He escaped and went to the 140-foot which was the wise thing to do.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>While he was happy no one was injured during the event, Seielstad went immediately from relief to despair as the realization of what had just occurred sunk in.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI saw the wreckage, and it was a sinking feeling,\u201d he said. \u201cIt was crushing actually, very depressing, to realize it was gone forever, because if you took one look \u2013 this is not something you repair. It\u2019s a pile of rubble. It was shocking. It was the end of the telescope.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Then, the worry set in. Seielstad worried about the future of the facility and the more than 100 employees who relied on the cutting edge science done at the NRAO with the telescope which was now gone.<\/p>\n<p>As he was trying to prepare for the future, Seielstad had to face the onslaught of questions as news traveled about the fallen telescope.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cA newsperson called me \u2013\u00a0it must have been six in the morning \u2013\u00a0and he asked me about the collapse of the 300-foot and I thought, \u2018How did you know it collapsed?\u2019\u201d he said. \u201cThat was just a preview of things to come. Suddenly there was huge interest, internationally \u2013\u00a0radio stations, TV stations. Some flew down in helicopters to photograph and put it on the evening news. I got a call from Japan and was being asked about the collapse.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The collapse was metaphorically heard around the world and was even the subject of tabloids declaring the telescope was \u201cZapped\u201d by aliens.<\/p>\n<p>Seielstad answered all the questions he could, but at the same time, he was ready to move on and wanted to focus on the future of the facility.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOnce you realize, \u2018okay, it\u2019s gone, I\u2019m not going to spend a lot of time thinking about what happened in the past,\u2019\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s over. Right away, [I was thinking] what are we going to do? How are we going to survive, and what\u2019s our next step?\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Luckily, that answer came quite quickly. Senator Jay Rockfeller \u2013\u00a0who had a home in nearby Dunmore \u2013\u00a0happened to be in the county at the time of the collapse. He contacted Seielstad and wanted to brainstorm ideas for the future.<\/p>\n<p>Senator Robert C. Byrd soon joined in the effort of finding something new for the NRAO, and the trio had a meeting with the director of the National Science Foundation, director of the NRAO and Associated Universities, Inc.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThings unfolded from there and it was great the path that was eventually followed,\u201d Seielstad said. \u201cIt was important for everybody to realize there was a future. It was great hope for the future. We had to think big, and we had an opportunity to do so.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>At first, the NSF was reluctant to build anew, but was swayed by the collective involved, including Senator Byrd, for whom the new telescope was eventually named.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThere was no way to pick up pieces from the old one and move on,\u201d Seielstad said. \u201cIt was time to start over and the good news is \u2013 we were able to \u2013 in a spectacular way.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Plans were underway for the next big thing and it came to fruition \u2013 The Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope \u2013 the world\u2019s largest fully steerable radio telescope.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cYou don\u2019t just want to say \u2018Let\u2019s build another thing like everything that\u2019s happened before,\u2019 because it\u2019s like going around on a merry-go-round and you\u2019re only going to go by that brass ring one time, so you better grab it and go for it,\u201d Seielstad said.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIn retrospect, I\u2019m happy to have been part of that process which was challenging,\u201d he continued. \u201cNobody just hands you the money. You better have a pretty powerful case and sell it convincingly and, in retrospect, that happened and I\u2019m grateful it did.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The GBT began observations on August 22, 2000 and continues to be used for large and small discoveries.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIt was a very all-out effort to say \u2018This is something great for a lot of people, so let\u2019s do it,\u2019 and we did,\u201d Seielstad said.<\/p>\n<p>Seielstad left Green Bank in 1993 and joined the staff at the University of North Dakota where he was assistant dean for academic affairs in The Odegard School and professor in the department of space studies. In 1994, he was named associate dean of the school and director of the Earth System Science Institute. In 1997, he became The Oliver Benediktson professor of astrophysics and in 2006, he was named senior advisor to the President of the University of North Dakota.<\/p>\n<p>Seielstad has published three books and more than 60 articles. <\/p>\n<p>He is currently chairman of the executive management board for NASAs Deep Space Network.<\/p>\n<p>As someone who looked into the darkness of a great loss and came out of it with new purpose, Seielstad has words of wisdom for those who feel they are facing a project or task that seems impossible to complete.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cPersevere,\u201d he said. \u201cPeople will gather around you and follow you and help to pick you up.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIf you\u2019re really dedicated to the cause and you have to make this happen, you just never give up. You just decide \u2013\u00a0\u2018We\u2019re going to do this\u2019 \u2013\u00a0and other people say, \u2018Who\u2019s this nut with this crazy idea,\u2019 but eventually someone will say, \u2018That\u2019s not so bad. Why don\u2019t we try that?\u2019 and then another one and another one and pretty soon someone will say, \u2018If you really are committed to this\u2026\u2019 <\/p>\n<p>\u201cDon\u2019t let up when you feel it\u2019s too hard.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cForget the naysayers and just keep building a base of people who buy into \u2018Let\u2019s do it, you guys. Let\u2019s figure it out,\u2019\u201d he continued. \u201cNo one will hand you anything, and every time you propose something, there will be people scratching their head and there will be a lot of reasons why it shouldn\u2019t be done or couldn\u2019t be done, but if you believe in it, don\u2019t give up, and it will happen.\u201d<\/p>\n <\/div>\r\n