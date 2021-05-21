Poindexter battles to fend off intra-party challenge
Charles Poindexter By Brandon Martin Incumbent Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Glade Hill, is leaning on his leadership experience in the...
Charles Poindexter By Brandon Martin Incumbent Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Glade Hill, is leaning on his leadership experience in the...
Wren Williams By Brandon Martin Wren Williams, the former unit chair of the Patrick County Republicans, is taking aim at...
By Taylor Boyd Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) President Dr. Angeline Godwin gave her final report to the board at...
By Staff Reports Utility disconnections for unpaid bills are set to begin this month, according to Tim Hall, Henry County...
Melissa Broadstreet The Henry County School Board approved a recommendation to fill one administrative position at its May meeting. Melissa...
By Debbie Hall The Henry County Board of Supervisors will consider a waiver request to maintain split voting precincts, pending...