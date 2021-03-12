<div><figure id="attachment_17595" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-17595" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img loading="lazy" width="300" height="169" class="wp-image-17595 size-medium" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Second-300x169.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Second-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Second-1024x576.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Second-768x432.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Second-499x280.jpg 499w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Second-600x338.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Second.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-17595" class="wp-caption-text">Ombae Johnson, Jr.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Martinsville Police have arrested the second of two men in connection with a February 6 shooting.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Ombae Johnson Jr., 21, of Martinsville, was taken into custody on March 11, 2021 and charged with the following use of firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding, shoot into an occupied dwelling, and reckless handling of a firearm, according to a release from the city police department.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Johnson is being held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail in connection with the incident that occurred at the Valero on Brookdale Avenue, Martinsville, shortly before 2 a.m. on February 6.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">At the time, individuals allegedly engaged in an argument which resulted in Deangelo M. Howard suffering a gunshot wound, authorities have said. Howard was transported to the local emergency room and then to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Dasyne Akiese Hairston, 19, of Fourth Street Martinsville, on February 8 was arrested on charges of malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with the incident.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Martinsville Police Department continues to investigate this incident. More information will be released when it is available. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Lt. Sandy Hines or Sgt Richard Ratcliffe at (276) 403-5300 or Martinsville\/Henry County Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>