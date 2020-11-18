While most folks find enough challenge in cooking one turkey for Thanksgiving, Dennis and Shelli Wilfong (above), owners of S&D Diner on Second Avenue in Marlinton, are setting their sights a little higher. They’re planning to roast 10 to 12 turkeys for the Thanksgiving dinner they will be hosting that day.

The meal will be served free of charge, but donations to the Family Resource Network’s Project Christmas are encouraged.

“We’re blessed,” Dennis said. “We love our community, and just want to give back. The FRN does wonderful work, and a lot of families depend on them. Hopefully, this will help put smiles on a lot of kids’ faces on Christmas morning.”

S&D Diner usually serves breakfast all day, along with lunch, dinner, pizza and wings, specials and desserts like cobbler and apple dumplings ­­– and they even deliver. But on Thanksgiving Day, the menu will be strictly traditional Thanksgiving fare – turkey and dressing, ham, mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie.

The meal will be served from 2 to 6 p.m. November 26, “dine in or carry out” – no delivery.

“We already have several reservations,” Dennis said.

“We love Thanksgiving and love to share it with family and friends,” Shelli added. “The Good Lord willing, we’ll be able to do this every year.”

Call 304-799-4390 for reservations. L.D. Bennett photo