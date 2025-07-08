By Andrew Spellman, The Spirit of Jefferson

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will take up two cases regarding transgender athletes competing in sanctioned school sports, including a challenge to West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act.

Regarding State of West Virginia v. B.P.J., West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey said in a statement he’s “confident” that the Supreme Court will maintain the state’s law on the basis that it complies with Title IX and the U.S. Constitution, despite a federal appeals court ruling in favor of the challenger, Becky Pepper-Jackson, then a student athlete at Bridgeport Middle School.

“It’s a great day, as female athletes in West Virginia will have their voices heard,” McCuskey said. “The people of West Virginia know that it’s unfair to let male athletes compete against women; that’s why we passed this commonsense law preserving women’s sports for women.”

Gov. Patrick Morrisey, who was the state’s Attorney General at the time of the act’s passage, has been overtly outspoken about transgender athletes participating in girls’ sports sanctioned by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletics Commission, releasing public criticism of the governing body and the athlete, B.P.J. or Becky Pepper-Jackson, who just completed her freshman year at Bridgeport Senior High School.

Read more: https://www.spiritofjefferson.com/news/article_f2e8bc15-25c9-47ff-9741-30c1d290becc.html