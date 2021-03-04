<div><figure id="attachment_69690" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69690" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-large wp-image-69690" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/PIC-1024x512.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="512" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/PIC-1024x512.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/PIC-300x150.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/PIC-768x384.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/PIC-600x300.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/PIC-360x180.jpg 360w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/PIC-750x375.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/PIC-1140x570.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/PIC.jpg 1360w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69690" class="wp-caption-text">President Mike Maxey, Terri Maxey, Sheila Cregger, and Morris Cregger, from left to right.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Three Roanoke alumni\u00a0and their spouses\u00a0are leading the charge to\u00a0ensure that\u00a0plans for Roanoke\u2019s new Science Center become a reality.<\/p>\n<p>John and Betty Shannon have\u00a0stepped forward to donate\u00a0$3.3 million to the Roanoke\u2019s new\u00a0Science Center. In addition,\u00a0Morris and Sheila Cregger and Dr. Paul and Constance Capp have\u00a0each\u00a0donated\u00a0$1\u00a0million to\u00a0the\u00a0Science Center project. These generous\u00a0contributions added significantly to the\u00a0ongoing Science Center campaign, Beyond the Rise, which is nearing\u00a0$20 million raised\u00a0from all donors.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIt\u2019s a timely endeavor,\u201d\u00a0said\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roanoke.edu\/alumni\/alumni_medalists\/medalists_archive\/john_s_jack_shannon">John \u201cJack\u201d Shannon\u00a0\u201952<\/a>,\u00a0a former member of the Roanoke College Board of Trustees. \u201cIt\u2019s something the College has\u00a0needed\u00a0and the time has come to go forward with it.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roanoke.edu\/beyondtherise">Science\u00a0Center\u00a0Project<\/a>\u00a0is the most important capital project on Roanoke\u2019s agenda. The new\u00a0Center will be built for the\u00a0\u201cnext century of discovery\u201d\u00a0with state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces.\u00a0The plan calls for complete renovations of the half-century-old Life Sciences and Trexler buildings, and the removal of Massengill Auditorium and construction of a new state-of-the-art central building in its place that connects Life Sciences and Trexler into one integrated facility.<\/p>\n<p>Roanoke\u2019s student population has doubled since the science buildings were constructed in 1970. The new Science Center will become an important\u00a0venue\u00a0on Roanoke\u2019s campus for study of all academic subjects.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cAll you need to do is to see how rapidly things are changing in our communities and in our lives,\u201d Shannon said. \u201cSciences are an important factor for Roanoke as a liberal arts school. What we are going through now, with the pandemic, has further increased the need in the science area. This is a great opportunity to update the College in this area.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Shannon is retired, after a long and distinguished career as\u00a0chief legal officer\u00a0for Norfolk Southern Corp. In\u00a02008,\u00a0Roanoke College established the John Shannon Professorship in Economics, currently held by Dr. Alice Kassens.<\/p>\n<p>Morris and Sheila Cregger are honoring Roanoke College President Michael Maxey, and his wife, Terri, with their gift to the Science Center.\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roanoke.edu\/about\/news\/cregger_center_dedication">Morris Cregger\u00a0\u201964<\/a>\u00a0is the retired chair of the Roanoke College Board of Trustees. Through that role, he and his wife, Sheila, developed a strong friendship and working relationship with the\u00a0Maxeys.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur gift is a recognition of the dedication, sacrifices, leadership and love for Roanoke College by President Mike Maxey and his wife, Terri,\u201d said Morris Cregger,\u00a0founder, with his wife, of\u00a0a leading plumbing supply business. \u201cI had the honor and pleasure to serve as chairman of the Board of Trustees for eight years and developed the utmost respect for these two incredible people. Sheila and I developed a friendship with them that will always be a part of our memories.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe know President Maxey would like to break ground on the Science Center soon. We made our gift in their honor with hopes it will inspire others to join us to make this project a success,\u201d Cregger said. \u201cThe environment has been made more difficult by COVID-19\u00a0but the Science Center remains a high priority for Roanoke\u2019s future.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThey say it is the impact of one\u2019s life on those that follow that measure\u2019s one\u2019s contributions,\u201d Cregger said. \u201cMike and Terri have a strong legacy at Roanoke as they touch so many lives.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Relationships\u00a0also\u00a0played a key role for\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roanoke.edu\/alumni\/alumni_medalists\/medalists_archive\/m_paul_capp">Dr. Paul Capp\u00a0\u201952<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe motivation I had to pursue physics and medicine came from the science faculty,\u201d said Capp, a member of the College\u2019s Board of Trustees. \u201cI would not be where I am today if not for the professors who taught and advised me.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe faculty are always outstanding, even when our physical facilities have not matched our program,\u201d Capp said. \u201cAs prospective students and parents look at Roanoke College, they see a top-quality program and a stunning campus with facilities like the Cregger Center. They expect an equally impressive science facility and there is a weakness there that has to be changed if we are going to compete, especially for those who don\u2019t yet know about our faculty and career advising.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Capp has spent his career in physics and medicine in academia \u2013 73 years, all told \u2013 first at Roanoke, then at Duke, University of North Carolina and the University of Arizona Medical School.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI\u2019ve been able to critically observe the sciences and development at Roanoke,\u201d he said. \u201cI feel a closeness to Roanoke and those first four years of my academic career provided the jump-start I needed for a career in academia. I\u2019ve spent 69 years at other institutions, but none propelled me more than those four years at Roanoke.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThat\u2019s why I\u2019m supporting the Science Center, and why I know it will impact students for years into the future,\u201d\u00a0Capp said.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<ul>\n<li>Submitted by Public Relations Department<\/li>\n<\/ul><\/div>