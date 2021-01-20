<div><p id="E57" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E58"><img class="alignright wp-image-42956 size-large" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/School-USE-INSIDE-1008x1024.jpg" alt="" width="1008" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/School-USE-INSIDE-1008x1024.jpg 1008w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/School-USE-INSIDE-295x300.jpg 295w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/School-USE-INSIDE-768x780.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/School-USE-INSIDE-600x609.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/School-USE-INSIDE.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1008px) 100vw, 1008px">By Taylor Boyd<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E59" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E60">Patrick County Public Schools were forced to revert to an all<\/span><span id="E61">\u2013<\/span><span id="E62">virtual education model <\/span><span id="E63">last week <\/span><span id="E64">due to a potential rise in COVID-19 cases in the school system staff. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E65" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E66">Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert said <\/span><span id="E67">\u201cdue to cases and exposures<\/span><span id="E68">,<\/span><span id="E69"> we did not simply have enough available employees at multiple working locations. We did announce last night <\/span><span id="E70">that we intend to return to our<\/span><span id="E71"> hybrid <\/span><span id="E72">plan of instruction<\/span><span id="E73"> on Thursday, Jan. 28<\/span><span id="E74">.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E75" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E76">Walter Scott, of the Smith River District, said he supported Gilbert on his decision to close the schools. \u201cThat makes complete sense when you can\u2019t run the schools. I\u2019m all for it, locking it down in a case like that. <\/span><span id="E77">Not that we want to, but sometimes we got to do what we have to do,\u201d<\/span><span id="E78"> <\/span><span id="E79">said <\/span><span id="E80">Scott<\/span><span id="E81">, who<\/span><span id="E82"> attended the meeting virtually.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E83" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E84">Gilbert said Patrick County<\/span><span id="E85"> <\/span><span id="E86">encountered 30 new coronavirus cases from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, and as of Monday, Jan. 11<\/span><span id="E87">, there were <\/span><span id="E88">160 active cases.\u201d He added school administrat<\/span><span id="E89">ors<\/span><span id="E90"> have not identified any spread in the schools.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E91" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E92">\u201cOne thing that has changed is we created a d<\/span><span id="E93">ashboard of positive cases and exposures that will be updated Wednesday of each week on the division website<\/span><span id="E94">,\u201d Gilbert said, adding this information is posted under the \u2018Famil<\/span><span id="E95">ies<\/span><span id="E96">\u2019 Tab <\/span><span id="E97">with the COVID-19 information. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E98" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E99">He said teachers would be vaccinated in Phase 1B of the vaccination plan<\/span><span id="E100">. <\/span><span id="E101">\u201cWe hope to begin this process for employees that want to receive the vaccine by the end of this month,\u201d he said. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E102" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E103">On other matters at its reorganizational meeting:<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E104" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E105">* <\/span><span id="E106">Brandon Simmons, of the Dan River District, was reelected <\/span><span id="E107">chairman<\/span><span id="E108">, and Scott was reelected vice<\/span><span id="E109"> <\/span><span id="E110">chai<\/span><span id="E111">rman<\/span><span id="E112">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E113" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E114">*Approved the policy update.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E115" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E116">*Approved the updated Patrick County High School program of studies.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E117" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E118">*Approved <\/span><span id="E119">a <\/span><span id="E120">budget amendment for <\/span><span id="E121">a <\/span><span id="E122">security grant.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E123" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E124">*Reaffirmed and adopted the Virginia Public School Authority (VSPA) School Board Code of Conduct.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E125" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E126">*Reaffirmed and adopted Robert\u2019s Rules of Order.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E127" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E128">*Approved the monthly personnel reports as amended. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E129" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><\/p><\/div>