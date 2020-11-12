<div><p><img class="size-medium wp-image-39750 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/10\/PhotoCollage_1779839681259230625-Edited-300x170.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="170" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/10\/PhotoCollage_1779839681259230625-Edited-300x170.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/10\/PhotoCollage_1779839681259230625-Edited-1024x579.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/10\/PhotoCollage_1779839681259230625-Edited-768x434.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/10\/PhotoCollage_1779839681259230625-Edited-600x339.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/10\/PhotoCollage_1779839681259230625-Edited.jpg 1250w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">In a prerecorded message Thursday, Nov. 12, Patrick County School officials informed parents the division has encountered a positive and probable positive case of COVID-19 at Patrick County High School and Meadows of Dan Elementary School. Those affected have been notified, according to the message, and the division is continuing to work with health officials to mitigate the virus.<\/p><\/div>