Calling all Bobcats! School starts in Radford on Monday for half of the students and on Tuesday for the other half. School starts in Radford on Monday for half of the students and on Tuesday for the other half.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><strong>By Heather Bell<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">RADFORD \u2013 Half of Radford City Public School\u2019s students will head back to the classroom this<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Monday, Aug. 16, and the other half will start the school year on Tuesday, Aug. 17.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">On Monday, grades pre-K, 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 will go to the first day of school. Those grades will not go to school on Tuesday, giving grades kindergarten, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 a chance to have their first day.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThis gives our campuses a chance to focus on half the students at a time for the first day of school,\u201d said Radford Superintendent Robert Graham in a recent interview. \u201cWe want things to go as smoothly as possible and be a great experience for our students and our staff.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">A message to school families on rcps.org said, \u201cRCPS is staggering the first day of school to allow students the opportunity to get adjusted to the classrooms, procedures, and schools in a smaller setting.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">That message, along with other information for families can be found under the \u201cWelcome to the 2021-2022 School Year\u201d tab at rcps.org.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The tardy bell rings at 8 a.m. at all schools each day. All grade levels will have two-hour early dismissal on Wednesday, at 12:40 p.m. for all schools. The 12:40 p.m. early dismissals will occur each Wednesday in all grade levels for the entire school year. All grade levels will attend school until 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Open House is occurring at all schools on Thursday, Aug. 12. At McHarg and Belle Heth elementary schools, teachers have made appointments with each family between 3 and 7 p.m. At Dalton Intermediate and Radford High schools, families are invited to Open House from 4 to 7 p.m.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In his interview, Graham said the school board will make a decision about the use of masks in school buildings at its meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10, which occurred after press time.<\/span><\/p><\/div>