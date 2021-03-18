<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img class="size-medium wp-image-50824 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/meeting_1616098536-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/meeting_1616098536-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/meeting_1616098536-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/meeting_1616098536-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/meeting_1616098536.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">The Patrick County School Board will hold a special called work session\/meeting on Tuesday, March 23, at 5 p.m. in the Patrick County High School Library, located at 215 Cougar Lane, Stuart.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The budget will be discussed, and the board may meet in closed session.\u00a0<\/span><\/p><\/div>