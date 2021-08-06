<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_20499" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-20499" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img loading="lazy" class="wp-image-20499 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="768" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/08\/School.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-20499" class="wp-caption-text">The Martinsville School Board awarded former board member Dominique Hylton with a plaque in honor of his service. From left to right: Jay Dickens, Donna Dillard, Hylton, Yvonne Givens, Emily Parker, and Dr. Zebedee Talley.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">By Taylor Boyd<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Martinsville School Board approved the back-to-school plan for the 2021-2022 school year at the August 2 meeting.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The school year is set to begin Monday, August 9, with pre-k through 12 grade students returning to in-person education Monday-Friday for five full days of instruction.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Schools Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley Jr. said the plan can be modified at any time based on the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe safety of our students is always a priority, and this plan is designed to provide a safe and to healthy learning environment,\u201d he said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Talley said administrators will continue to monitor the COVID-19 case numbers and data to make informed decisions.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cMartinsville is one of the few areas where 58 percent of people have been vaccinated in the West Piedmont District (WPHD), however there is a significant lack in the areas around us,\u201d he said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To help keep students safe, there will be three-foot distancing between students in the classrooms and on the buses, and six-feet distancing between adults and adults and children.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cBecause of this, we\u2019re going to modify the classrooms and we\u2019re going to have to modify the schedules,\u201d he said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Masks also will be required for all staff and students while on school property, including school buses.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In communal spaces like the lunchroom, students will continue to observe the three-foot distance rule while eating, and glass barriers will be used to help prevent the spread of disease.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Talley said masks should be worn once students are finished eating.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Buses and the dining area will be cleaned after each use, and classrooms will be sprayed clean at the end of each day.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cVisitors will be screened through the health monitor, and we\u2019ve limited the amount of visitors to each building,\u201d he added.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Talley said school counselors will be available to address the social and emotional needs of students, and an ongoing evaluation of academic, social, emotional, and mental health occurring throughout the year is planned.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The plan can be viewed on the school website at https:\/\/www.martisnville.k12.va.us\/, and is available in English and Spanish. Other languages are available upon request.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><strong>In other matters, the board:<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">*Reappointed Donna Dillard as the chairman.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">*Reappointed Yvonne Givens as the vice-chairman.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">*Reappointed Janie Fulcher as the Clerk of the Board.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">*Set the regular meeting schedule for the 2021-2022 school year as the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">*Presented a plaque to former board member Dominique Hylton for his service.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">*Heard instruction plans from school principals.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved the action agenda.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved the consent agenda.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">*Appointed Yvonne Givens as the board representative on the Governor\u2019s School Board.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">*Appointed Emily Parker as the delegate to the assembly for the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA).<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved the personnel report.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Anthony Jones attended the meeting via phone call.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>