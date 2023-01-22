BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central – Wise 50, Landstown 47
Chilhowie 67, Ridgeview 59
Grassfield 60, Ocean Lakes 55
Jefferson Forest 57, Graham 43
John Battle 59, Honaker 38
Metamora, Ill. 61, South County 59
Norfolk Academy 67, Christchurch 55
Northampton 87, Rappahannock 66
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 61, Fredericksburg Homeschool 40
Northwood 53, Grayson County 44
Patriot 91, Largo, Md. 79
Paul VI Catholic High School 79, Bishop Walsh, Md. 42
Phoebus 47, Bethel 46
Roanoke Valley Christian 68, Dayspring Christian Academy 44
StoneBridge School 38, Portsmouth Christian 36
Tennessee, Tenn. 62, Abingdon 59
Thomas Walker 50, Rural Retreat 48
Virginia High 76, Strasburg 67
West Ridge, Tenn. 54, Gate City 53
Woodberry Forest 54, Episcopal 51
Yorktown 68, Edison 61
