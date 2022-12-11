GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boyd Co., Ky. 67, St. Albans 50
John Marshall 62, Greenbrier East 49
Mercer Christian 62, Shady Spring 34
Mingo Central 61, Tolsia 40
Nitro 41, Parkersburg Catholic 36
PikeView 68, Tazewell, Va. 41
Preston 54, Hedgesville 38
Robert C. Byrd 58, Logan 44
Spring Mills 41, Bridgeport 22
Washington 60, Great Mills, Md. 43
Wheeling Central 80, Weir 53
Williamstown 56, Cameron 48
BFS Tip-Off Classic=
Morgantown 50, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 35
University 59, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 55
Vision Homes Invitational=
Charleston Catholic 44, Webster County 41
Ravenswood 50, Trinity 49
Summers County 60, Hampshire 53
Wyoming East 56, Frankfort 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
