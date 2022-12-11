GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 62, Baltimore Poly, Md. 58
Central – Wise 52, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 48
Clarke County 49, James Wood 45
Colgan 48, Fairview, Pa. 47
Greater Latrobe, Pa. 43, George Marshall 41
King’s Fork High School 65, Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 54
Millbrook 58, Independence 18
Miller School 65, Mt. Carmel, Md. 38
Paul VI Catholic High School 39, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. 36
PikeView, W.Va. 68, Tazewell 41
Virginia Academy 68, Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 38
Western Albemarle 47, Stuarts Draft 24
Wilson Memorial 45, Strasburg 43
She Got Game=
Edison 47, Pikesville, Md. 39
Shaler, Pa. 62, Lake Braddock 48
