Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

Hey, all kids in Craig County! Guess what? Santa knew you were in a more rural area and he was so saddened that many of you have not gotten to see him yet, so he’s making special provisions just for you.

Santa Claus is sending his special mailboxes to some of your stores this year.

He said he has heard most of you “have been reeeeeeally goooood this year and that made his belly jiggle a lot, because you made him laugh really big.”

Santa’s special mailboxes will be at Family Dollar, IGA Express Exxon and Food Country every day until 7 p.m. through December 20.

So, get your letter ready and take it to his mailbox in town and then, Santa will write you a letter back.

You can pick up your letter from Santa on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, December 21-23, at the store where you left your letter, as Santa will leave it there, just for you.

Santa said, “I and my wonderful elves have been working extra hard this year to make the special toys and things you are asking for.”

His reindeer have been eating well and have been exercising and are ready for their great Christmas trip.

“Dasher is as fast as ever, Dancer has learned some new steps in dancing, Prancer is extra happy this year, Vixen’s horns have grown more beautiful, Comet is faster than lighting now (some of the other reindeer are jealous), Cupid has a girlfriend now and her name is Candi, Donder is learning how to flatfoot, Blitzen can now do a fast turnaround in the air upside down and Rudolph’s nose is even brighter this year to see through any heavy fog or snow,” noted Santa with a smile.

And they all wanted you to know that they will see you on Christmas Eve and are excited. So, remember to be fast asleep when they arrive.

“HOHOHO… Merry Christmas to all,” Santa said with a big belly laugh.