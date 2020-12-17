<div><figure id="attachment_42552" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-42552" style="width: 523px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-42552" src="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/Santa-Mae-and-Pammie-2-1.jpg" alt="" width="523" height="867" srcset="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/Santa-Mae-and-Pammie-2-1.jpg 523w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2020\/12\/Santa-Mae-and-Pammie-2-1-181x300.jpg 181w" sizes="(max-width: 523px) 100vw, 523px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-42552" class="wp-caption-text">Santa and Mrs. Claus are so excited to see the kids in Craig on Saturday, December 19. He will visit the Fairgrounds at 5 p.m. and be there until 7 p.m. There will be candy and a small toy for every child too, plus maybe a couple of surprises.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Pam Dudding Contributing writer<\/p>\n<p><em>To kids, only from Santa Claus himself!<\/em><\/p>\n<p>COVID-19 or no COVID-19, Santa Claus sent a message, \u201cI cannot allow my girls and boys to not get a visit from me this year. So, I am making a special stop and will be in Craig County at the Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 19, just for you.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>He had to rearrange his schedule, but was able to do it, just for the kids.<\/p>\n<p>It seems that there are quite a few elves in Craig County that have volunteered to help him make the evening a little more special too, including music by David\u2019s Live Sounds.<\/p>\n<p>The event will be held at the Fairgrounds, starting at sunset, and lasting until about 7 p.m.<\/p>\n<p>Everyone is asked to abide by the COVID-19 restrictions, as that is the only way Santa can visit.<\/p>\n<p>He said he may bring a couple of friends also and there will be special things to look at as people drive through.<\/p>\n<p>And kids, there will candy and a toy for everyone.<\/p>\n<p>Parents are asked to keep their kids inside the vehicles until they stop in front of Santa.<\/p>\n<p>Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on stage.<\/p>\n<p>When people\u2019s turn arrives in front of Santa, they have the option to get out of their vehicle, and kids can stand in front of the stage, and express their \u201cwish list\u201d to Santa and receive a toy.<\/p>\n<p>At that time, pictures can be taken. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Santa cannot have kids on his lap or stand beside him this year. They can, however, stand below in front of him.<\/p>\n<p>But Santa said he will listen to every request and get it to his elves for his special Christmas Eve night delivery.<\/p>\n<p>Also, Mike\u2019s Dog House is going to be there if people wish to order dinner while waiting in line.<\/p>\n<p>Please honor the COVID-19 restrictions that are put upon this event with masks and social distancing, so everyone can enjoy the evening.<\/p>\n<p>If, while driving in line, in your vehicle, you wish to take a picture of others lighted vehicles or other things set up, you may. (We do ask that no one pass other vehicles while in line.)<\/p>\n<p>Please be attentive to kids as their excitement bubbles over in seeing Santa.<\/p>\n<p>For any questions, please contact Pam Dudding via Facebook. Santa is hoping to provide a time in Craig for kids to have an evening of seeing him, getting surprises and the family to enjoy.<\/p>\n<p>It is a joyous time of year, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and giving to others, bringing happiness and big grins, and this special event is to add to this season that has been changed by the coronavirus pandemic.<\/p>\n<p>Merry Christmas and Santa hopes to see many people there! HOHOHO!<\/p><\/div>