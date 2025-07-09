By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
( The Center Square) – While the majority of deaths and destruction resulting from the July 4 flash flood occurred in Kerr County, residents in northwest Travis County have also been devastated and argue state and county officials have forgotten them.
Seven deaths and seven missing individuals have been reported in one region of the county, although the numbers are expected to be higher as recovery efforts continue.
The Big Sandy Creek neighborhood in northwest Travis County was devastated by flood waters, with residents saying they’re receiving no help.
Many are seniors who don’t have insurance, resident Auburne Gallagher says. She created a TikTok account to raise awareness, saying their community is the “forgotten community” in Travis County because they are unincorporated. “We are their unwanted stepchildren,” she said in one video.
“For God’s sakes, Travis County, help us!” she said. “Don’t treat us like we’re nothing out here, because we’re not, we’re human. We pay taxes out here. Don’t treat us like this. I know we’re not Kerr County. I know we’re not Kerrville, I know we’re not San Angelo or San Antonio, but how were human beings, help us! Give us what we need!”
Like residents in Kerr County, she also said they were given no flood warnings. “Unfortunately, we had no warning. Nobody notified us,” she said.
At 2:30 am Friday, people who could evacuate did and made it to a parking lot, she said. “No firefighters, no police, nobody” came to warn or help them, she said.
“Some neighbors reported hearing cries for help in the darkness,” Valley Central reported. Others who got in their cars or were in their mobile homes were swept away, residents say.
Gallagher said the first time she saw a Travis County Sheriff’s deputy was 10 am on Saturday who said they needed to evacuate after the devastation already occurred and many people were left homeless, without power or water.
“I opened a TikTok page, walking through HEB, buying non-perishable groceries, saying we need help,” she said to get media attention to get officials to respond.
“We have nothing,” she said.
Travis County Emergency Services District 1 has been involved in search and rescue operations, using drones, boats and ground teams to comb through debris to find any sign of life or bodies. Austin-Travis County EMS personnel have rescued at least 25 people in the northwest region of the county, it says.
Volunteer firefighters, neighbors, family members and friends are searching for missing people in the area, KXAN News and other outlets have reported.
Waterway bans and some road closures remain in effect in the county.
County judge and emergency management Facebook pages instruct residents to call the Red Cross for assistance.
By Tuesday afternoon, Travis County Emergency Service District #1 said the Texas Division of Emergency Management had assumed command and was leading incident management efforts. EMS 1 also confirmed seven victims had been located, and seven residents remained unaccounted for in the district. “Utility services are in the process of being restored, and bridge repair operations are actively underway,” it said.
ESD 1 personnel are continuing “to push forward in these challenging conditions while still maintaining normal emergency operations across the district,” it added.
Other residents in the area say they aren’t getting any help and there’s no communication from authorities about where to get it.
“We need communication out here,” Miranda Basey told the Houston Chronicle. “No one’s telling us anything. We’re basically on our own. The information we are receiving is from other residents from Facebook.”
Kaleena Schumaker, who also lives in the northwest part of the county, said, “I don’t care if we’re outside the city limits or not. Our kids go to school inside your city limits. The kids at your schools need resources and help right now.”
