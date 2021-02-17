Judie Hatfield
Judie Lusk Hatfield, 77, of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at CAMC Memorial in Charleston. In keeping with...
Mary Elizabeth Lane Murray, age 80, of Buckeye, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Brier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in...
Dear Editor; On September 4, 2021, COVID permitting, the State of New Mexico and the David Westphall Veterans Foundation will...
Pauline Mae Burks, 89, of Buckeye, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Pocahontas Center in Marlin- ton. Born October...
Thelma Vannoy Sheets, 81, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, from complications of dementia. Born...
Kenneth “Ken” J. May, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City,...
