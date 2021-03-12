<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="768" height="1024" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-17578" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Salvation-1-768x1024.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Salvation-1-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Salvation-1-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Salvation-1-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Salvation-1.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px">By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Salvation Army will be selling memorial crosses throughout the month of April for loved ones lost to the coronavirus pandemic.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Family members or friends can purchase the 18-inch coroplast crosses for $20, beginning April 1.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Bradly Mumford, corps officer for the Salvation Army in Martinsville, said the idea serves two purposes.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe want to put the crosses in our front yard at the Salvation Army so everyone can visually see the impact the virus has had on the community,\u201d he said. \u201cWe are also hoping that it serves as a reminder of why it\u2019s so important to follow the recommended guidelines of washing your hands and socially distancing.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Mumford said each cross will display the victim\u2019s name and date of death.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cPeople will be able to walk through them like a maze,\u201d Mumford said. \u201cWe think it is a really good way to honor our lost loved ones and it helps donate to a good cause.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Mumford said the proceeds will go directly to the emergency relief programs offered by the Salvation Army.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cOver the last year, a lot of the people that have been helped are those directly impacted by COVID-19,\u201d he said. \u201cThis money will do the same thing. It\u2019ll help continue to raise awareness, so people remain vigilant, but it\u2019ll also directly fund relief for those who most need it in our community.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Mumford said crosses can be purchased for loved ones who died of other reasons besides COVID-19 as well.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThis will also serve as our response to Easter as well,\u201d Mumford said. \u201cThe crosses will be displayed throughout the month and once April is over, we will return the crosses to the family members for them to keep.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To date, Mumford said 100 crosses have been manufactured.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Mumford said inquiries about the crosses are currently being accepted. To find out more, call (276) 638-7259.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p><\/div>