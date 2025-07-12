By Katelyn Aluise, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Many public schools start next month, and so do the state sales tax holidays for back-to-school shoppers in West Virginia and Ohio.

In West Virginia, all shoppers will get a break in paying the sales tax for certain items beginning at midnight Aug. 1 and ending at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 4.

Items that fall under the sales tax holiday include:

Clothing costing $125 or less

Computers costing $500 or less

School instruction materials costing $20 or less

School supplies costing $50 or less

Sports equipment costing $150 or less

