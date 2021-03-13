<div><figure id="attachment_69780" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69780" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-large wp-image-69780" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/HOMECOMING_0922-1024x680.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="680" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/HOMECOMING_0922-1024x680.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/HOMECOMING_0922-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/HOMECOMING_0922-768x510.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/HOMECOMING_0922-1536x1020.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/HOMECOMING_0922-2048x1360.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/HOMECOMING_0922-600x399.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/HOMECOMING_0922-750x498.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/HOMECOMING_0922-1140x757.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69780" class="wp-caption-text">Photo by Brian Hoffman<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Class of 2021 Salem High Homecoming court was presented to a sparse crowd at the Salem High football game against Patrick Henry last Friday night. Despite the chilly weather, the event went off smoothly and royalty was crowned at halftime. Left to right are Princess Maddie Winstead, Queen Zoe Lampros, King Riley Evans and Prince Garrett Mitchell.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>