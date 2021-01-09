<div><p><img class=" wp-image-64352 alignright" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Ryan_2921.jpg" alt="" width="355" height="535" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Ryan_2921.jpg 500w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/Ryan_2921-199x300.jpg 199w" sizes="(max-width: 355px) 100vw, 355px"><\/p>\n<p>Meg Ryan has left the Salem High girls soccer team before coaching a regular season varsity game. Ryan has resigned from the program to take a job as an assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky.<\/p>\n<p>Ryan was hired prior to the 2020 spring high school season but the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, then cancelled. Meg coached the Spartans in preseason workouts and in one scrimmage before the pandemic.<\/p>\n<p>A graduate of Roanoke College, Ryan played for the Maroons under coach Phil Benne of Salem and later returned to serve as assistant coach for the 2019 fall season. She was hired to replace long time Salem High girls\u2019 coach Josh Jones.<\/p><\/div>