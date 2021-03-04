<div><figure id="attachment_69693" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69693" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-large wp-image-69693" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="683" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69693" class="wp-caption-text">Following World War II in 1946, the VA created the Department of Medicine and Surgery, known today as the Veterans Health Administration.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Shawn Nowlin<br>\n<a href="mailto:shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org">shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org<\/a><\/p>\n<p>The Salem VA Medical Center recently celebrated three-quarters of a century of service. Since being commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934 as part of the then-recently formed Veterans Administration, the Salem VA has been providing health care to America\u2019s Veterans ever since.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_69694" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69694" style="width: 386px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-69694" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1024x828.jpg" alt="" width="386" height="312" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1024x828.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-300x243.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-768x621.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1536x1242.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-2048x1655.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-600x485.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-750x606.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1140x922.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 386px) 100vw, 386px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69694" class="wp-caption-text">Signed into law on June 22, 1944, the GI Bill continues to provide a range of benefits to Veterans.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Following World War II in 1946, the VA established the Department of Medicine and Surgery \u2013 which later became the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). A deeper look at the numbers puts things in their proper context. \u00a0In 1930, the VA health care system had only 54 hospitals. Today, more than 1,600 facilities exist, including 1,232 outpatient sites of care and 144 Medical Centers.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cFor 75 years,\u00a0Veterans have trusted VHA to meet their unique health care needs.\u00a0VA\u2019s world-class health care professionals and researchers\u00a0have\u00a0worked\u00a0together to make sure that VA health care keeps up with the changing nature of service-related injuries and illnesses,\u201d Salem VA Executive Director Dr. Rebecca Stackhouse said. \u201cFor thousands of Veterans in rural Southwest Virginia, the Salem VA Health Care System provides care for everything from cancer care, to mental health, rehabilitation and women\u2019s health.\u201d<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_69695" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69695" style="width: 423px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class=" wp-image-69695" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-1024x819.jpg" alt="" width="423" height="338" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-1024x819.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-300x240.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-768x614.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-1536x1228.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-2048x1638.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-600x480.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-750x600.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-1140x912.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 423px) 100vw, 423px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69695" class="wp-caption-text">President Ronald Reagan elevated the VA to a cabinet-level executive department in October 1988.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<figure id="attachment_69696" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69696" style="width: 381px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-69696" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-1024x690.jpg" alt="" width="381" height="256" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-1024x690.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-300x202.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-768x517.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-1536x1035.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-2048x1380.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-600x404.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-750x505.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-1140x768.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 381px) 100vw, 381px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69696" class="wp-caption-text">In 1930, the VA had just 54 hospitals. Today, approximately 1,600 healthcare facilities exist. (WG)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Towards the end of 2020, Veterans and health care workers at the Salem VA Medical Center began receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, the Department of Veterans Affairs\u2019 (VA) Veterans Health Administration vaccinated its one-millionth Veteran.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u201cVA guidance encourages local flexibility to maximize COVID-19 vaccine access and efficiency and limit potential vaccine waste,\u201d said Acting VA <strong>Under Secretary for Health<\/strong> Richard Stone, M.D. \u201cIn this limited supply phase, our COVID-19 vaccination strategy is balancing site-specific resources, facility needs,<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_69697" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69697" style="width: 376px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-69697" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="376" height="282" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-2048x1536.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-1140x855.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 376px) 100vw, 376px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69697" class="wp-caption-text">There are roughly 135 national cemeteries today, with new ones in development.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>vaccine availability and status of the pandemic locally, as well as strict storage, handling and transportation parameters of available vaccines.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>The Salem VAMC continues to reach out to Veterans who are eligible for the vaccination. Veterans who would like additional information can visit the <a href="https:\/\/gcc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com\/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.va.gov%2Fhealth-care%2Fcovid-19-vaccine%2F&data=04%7C01%7C%7C9eb3165db87844139bd708d8cf6d239c%7Ce95f1b23abaf45ee821db7ab251ab3bf%7C0%7C0%7C637487414936749457%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=sjKDOYD%2BXMYVckHyuoZHWtCtskj%2FFgohPAYkTLDqR9c%3D&reserved=0">VA vaccine\u2019s<\/a> webpage for the latest updates.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are encouraged by the number of Veterans we have been able to vaccinate so far and look forward to meeting VA\u2019s goal of offering vaccines to all eligible Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated,\u201d Stackhouse said.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>The Salem VA Health Care System provides health care to more than 35,000 of America\u2019s Heroes from World War II to today. In 2012, the agency was officially listed on the\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/en.wikipedia.org\/wiki\/National_Register_of_Historic_Places">National Register of Historic Places<\/a>. This month, the Salem VA is encouraging others to embrace and participate in Women\u2019s History Month.<\/p><\/div>