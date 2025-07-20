By Ashley Perham, The Herald-Dispatch

BECKLEY, W.Va. — On March 1, 2022, Quantez Burks, 37, died at the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County after being brutally beaten by correctional officers in a room with no security cameras, according to court documents.

His family say they were told he died of natural causes.

More than three years later, with the sentencing of the eighth and final correctional officer Monday in federal court, his family is finally starting to find closure.

The arrest

Burks was arrested on Feb. 28, 2022, on wanton endangerment and obstruction charges. His family called to post bail and were told he was too intoxicated to appear in court and had been taken directly to Southern Regional Jail, Burks’ mother, Kimberly, said.

In court on Monday, Kimberly Burks said Quantez Burks asked the arresting officer not to take him to Southern Regional Jail.

“Don’t take me to the SRJ where I will disappear,” he said, according to Kimberly Burks.

