<div><p>The Rupert Community Building, purchased in the early \u201870s by the Rupert Area Improvement Council, has a new look both inside and out. The upgrades were spearheaded by Vicki Neal and Sandi Davison to expand the facility\u2019s use for parties, festivals, meetings, blood drives, disaster relief as well as other community activities.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_52987" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-52987" style="width: 369px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-full wp-image-52987" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Rupert-Community-Building-gets-a-facelift.jpg" alt="" width="369" height="283" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Rupert-Community-Building-gets-a-facelift.jpg 369w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/Rupert-Community-Building-gets-a-facelift-300x230.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 369px) 100vw, 369px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-52987" class="wp-caption-text">Rupert Community Building<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Some of the outside upgrades include a new roof, energy efficient windows and a new door. Stone siding was placed along the lower front exterior with cedar boards above. Inside improvements include new lighting, an acoustical tile ceiling and wood panels along the bottom of the walls with drywall above. There\u2019s also a new coat closet, low basin for mopping and preliminary plumbing for a shower.<\/p>\n<p>All the improvements were paid for with grants from the Dr. D. K. Cales, Hollowell and Seneca Trail foundations and donations from Columbia Forest products and an anonymous donor. It was a team effort, with contractors and volunteers pulling it all together.<\/p>\n<p>If you are interested in renting the space, contact Rupert Town Hall at 304-392-5682 where the list of guidelines can also be found. Rental cost is $30 per day or $50 with use of the kitchen<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>