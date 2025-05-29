Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1996 authorizes the Secretary of State “to render inadmissible any alien” whose entry into the U.S. “would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”

The visa restrictions may also apply to certain family members.

The policy is a marked reversal of Biden administration policies, which instead of targeting threats to Americans for removal and visa revocation, extended temporary protective status to roughly one million illegal foreign nationals, including Palestinians and pro-Hamas rioters who threatened Jewish and Israeli Americans, The Center Square reported.