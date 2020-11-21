Chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department is the Radford University Center for Police Practice, Policy and Research’s 2020 Excellence in Policing award recipient.

The annual award is given to a current sworn police officer, supervisor, commander or executive who is a leader in his or her agency and has been a champion for implementing innovative strategies that bring about change and improve policing.

On Monday, Nov. 16, Dr. Roberto Santos and Dr. Rachel Santos, co-directors of the center and members of the faculty in the department of criminal justice at Radford University, presented the award to Booth and his department in front of local and regional leaders.

The Danville Police Department has implemented a stratified policing approach to reduce one of the highest violent crime rates in Virginia. Through Booth’s leadership, the City of Danville saw significant reductions in both property and violent crime rates.

Booth credits implementing proactive crime reduction along with systematic community engagement activities for the decline in crime while at the same time improving the department’s relationship with Danville’s citizens.

“Chief Booth is an exceptional police leader who has been able to guide his agency to successfully integrate crime reduction and build trust with the community,” said Roberto Santos at the presentation. It is leaders like Chief Booth who will advance policing to be more effective in the future.”

Looking to the future, the Danville Police Department plans to continue its proactive crime reduction efforts, which include a project to prevent the escalation of domestic violence and increase victim safety through an innovative, proactive approach. This plan will serve in conjunction with a recent federal grant from the Community Policing Development Program.

“With this award, we really wanted to recognize Chief Booth for his strong and effective leadership, as well as the Danville Police Department, which has become a premier police agency in Virginia and in the United States,” said Rachel Santos during the award presentation.