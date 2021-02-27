<div><p>The Radford men\u2019s basketball team had a solid second half en route to a 74-51 win over Mount Aloysius on Wednesday night at the Dedmon Center.<\/p>\n<p>The game was tied at the half, but Radford (14-11) outscored Mount Aloysius (0-1) 41-18 in the second half and pulled away through the final 8:22 with a 21-6 run.<\/p>\n<p>The Highlanders shot 51.9 percent from the floor in the first half but were bested by the Mounties\u2019 54.2 percent. Mount Aloysius hung around by knocking down 4-of-10 (40 percent) 3-pointers.<\/p>\n<p>The Highlanders also shot over 50.0 percent in the second half with an even better 54.2 percent from the floor. Radford shot 38.5 percent (5-of-13) from long range in the second half.\u00a0 Bryan Hart had three of them and he notched 13 points, the most he& has had in a Radford uniform.<\/p>\n<p>Defensively, the Highlanders held the Mounties to just 26.1 percent shooting in the second half with only six made field goals. Four of the six field goals were 3-pointers.<\/p>\n<p>Radford forced eight turnovers in each half but scored only six points off those turnovers in the first half and tallied 14 points off those turnovers in the second half.<\/p>\n<p>Four Highlanders were in double-figures, led by Shaquan Jules\u2019 14 points. He was one rebound shy of a double-double. He went 7-for-7 in the game and had a 25 in the +\/- column. Hart also contributed 13 points while Chyree Walker and Dravon Mangum had 12 points each.<\/p>\n<p>Stat of the Game<\/p>\n<p>All of Hart\u2019s points came in the second half. He knocked down a career-high three 3-pointers.<\/p>\n<p>Inside the Box Score<\/p>\n<p>Radford ended the game shooting 52.9 percent from the floor while Mount Aloysius finished shooting 40.4 percent. Mount Aloysius held a lead for 1:02 of the game, early in the second half.<\/p>\n<p>Radford outrebounded the Mounties 39-19 and outscored them in the paint 42-18.<\/p>\n<p>\u2013RU Athletics<\/p><\/div>