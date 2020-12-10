Radford University head men’s golf coach Mike Grant has announced a commitment from Wytheville’s Daniel Goode.

Goode has signed his national letter of intent, has submitted all the necessary paperwork and will have four years of eligibility with the Highlanders, beginning with the 2021-22 season.

A native of Wytheville, Goode played at George Wythe High School where he was a part of back-to-back VHSL Class 1 state champions and was one of four maroons to finish in the top 10 of the state championship tournament on the individual side. Goode was also a first team all-district, all-region and all-state selection in 2020, was a member of the All-Virginia Junior Team and was ranked as the fifth-best prospect in Virginia by Junior Golf Scoreboard.

“We are very excited to have Daniel join our program,” Grant said. “He had a breakout summer and showed that he has the game and athletic ability to play Division I golf. Daniel has a great work ethic and a competitive mindset.”

Among his major accomplishments are winning the 2020 RBC Greensboro Junior Amateur, a

runner-up finish in both the American Junior Golf Association’s Sanford Preview and the National Junior Golf Association’s national championship in 2020. Goode also finished third in the 2020 Middle Atlantic Junior and sixth at the 2020 Virginia State Golfers Association junior championship.

Goode will join a Highlander program that went 14-6 against Big South competition in 2019-20 and has four of its five starters coming back.

