By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

MARTINSBURG – After a week of preliminary contests, dance routine practices and spending time together as a group of like-minded “sisters,” Saturday evening arrived, and the final selections were made to crown Miss West Virginia and West Virginia’s Teen 2025.

A portion of the evening’s show welcomed several Forever Miss West Virginia winners to the stage. Many had come from around the country to share in the 80th anniversary of the contest. In addition, former Miss West Virginia’s Teen recipients also came to share in the 21st year anniversary of that contest.

Throughout the competition, contestants were able to secure in-kind scholarships worth over $60,000, cash scholarships totaling $42,000, as well as $30,000 in cash prizes.

