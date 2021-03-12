<div><a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/rothrock-remembered-for-his-good-nature-and-contributions-to-the-disabled-community\/rothrock1\/"><img width="197" height="246" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Rothrock1-e1615544532798.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/rothrock-remembered-for-his-good-nature-and-contributions-to-the-disabled-community\/rothrock-beach\/"><img width="300" height="300" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Rothrock-beach-e1615544044583-300x300.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Rothrock-beach-e1615544044583-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Rothrock-beach-e1615544044583-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Rothrock-beach-e1615544044583-600x597.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Rothrock-beach-e1615544044583-100x100.jpg 100w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><\/a>\n\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In the face of adversity, many men would call it quits, but when life\u2019s circumstances sought to break Jim Rothrock\u2019s spirit, he picked up the gauntlet and accepted the challenge.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Jim Rothrock died March 8, but his smile and charming demeanor will remain with his family and friends for significantly longer.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe thing I\u2019m going to miss most about him is his smile, his pretty eyes and his laugh,\u201d said his wife, Jane Rothrock. \u201cHe made everybody laugh, he smiled, and he was just the sweetest guy. That was his personality.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Jim Rothrock, 72, was born in Martinsville in 1948. His father, Tom, passed away while he was still young, leaving his mother, Ruth, to raise six children by herself.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Two years later, Jim Rothrock experienced another life changing event. He became paralyzed after suffering a spinal cord injury while sledding.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Not one to let that slow him down, Jim Rothrock began treatment at the Woodrow Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center (WWRC) to learn how to care for himself in a wheelchair.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">After his undergraduate studies at St. Andrew\u2019s Presbyterian College, Jim Rothrock returned to WWRC to train disabled people applying for jobs.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Having found his calling in life, Jim Rothrock pursued a graduate degree in Vocational Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University. That\u2019s when his life changed once more.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cJim was in graduate school at VCU, and he was doing an internship,\u201d Jane Rothrock said. \u201cThe program he was supervising was a program for newly-hired rehabilitation counselors from the Mid-Atlantic. I was a new rehab counselor in Connecticut, and I went down to Woodrow Wilson for a 6-week, in-depth training program. Jim was kind of our dorm daddy, our go-fer, he was a lecturer.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">That was in the fall, 1977.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cAfter\u00a0summoning\u00a0all the southern charm he could, he invited Jane to join him and \u2026 a romance began,\u201d according to his obituary. By January, the two were engaged, with an August wedding planned \u2013 the beginning of their 43-year journey together.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Jim Rothrock eventually gained the post of Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Rehabilitative Services, serving under five governors (Wilder, Warner, Kaine, McDonnell, and McAuliffe) while helping Virginians with disabilities exceed others\u2019 expectations of them during his 16 years on the job.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In his career and personal life, Jim Rothrock always left people with the same impression, according to Jane Rothrock.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cHe just brightened up everyone\u2019s day. When he was in the room, he kind of took the air out of the room because everybody just stopped and listened to Jim,\u201d she said. \u201cHe was funny, he was charming, he was very sincere, he would help anybody at any time for any reason.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Jane Rothrock said her husband\u2019s personality was such that most people forgot he was confined to a wheelchair. \u201cNo one ever noticed his wheelchair at all,\u201d she said, and recalled their beach trips together.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cHe always loved to be at the beach,\u201d she said. \u201cHe loved going to Holden Beach, N.C. Nothing was planned and we just kind of relaxed. He would tell funny stories from his youth and everybody loved it. When you were friends with Jim, you were friends for life.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">While in the hospital, Jim Rothrock shared his love for the beach with everyone in the hospital, whether they wanted it or not, she said.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cHe had recently been in the hospital for seven weeks. I walked down the hall very soon after he got in and these nurses were just shaking their heads outside of the door. I asked if something was wrong,\u201d Jane Rothrock said. \u201cThey said Mrs. Rothrock, you\u2019ve got to tell your husband to keep the radio down. Jim had his phone on the Myrtle Beach \u2018Beach Music\u2019 station. He would blare that thing and sing songs as loud as he could. He did it all day. They would come and close the door, tell him to keep it down, but he loved beach music.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Jim Rothrock learned he had cancer shortly after a surgery related to pressure sores from his paralysis.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cHe went in, the surgery was over, and the doctor said \u2018Mr. Rothrock, does your stomach hurt? Your stomach looks kind of big,\u2019\u201d Jane Rothrock said. \u201cJim said \u2018well, I can\u2019t hold my gut in because I\u2019m paralyzed. I\u2019m just getting older and I\u2019m getting a pot belly.\u2019\u2019<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">After performing some scans, the doctors noticed something wrong in his colon.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cSo, they went in to take out a tumor in his colon and when they opened him up, they found that his whole cavity was full of tumors. He never felt the pain. The doctors didn\u2019t know how he was alive with so much cancer,\u201d Jane Rothrock said. \u201cThey closed him up and gave him 3-6 months. He died 10 days later\u201d in their home.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cHe went to sleep on Monday night and didn\u2019t wake up on Tuesday. He did it his way and didn\u2019t suffer,\u201d Jane Rothrock said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">At one point after the cancer diagnosis, their grandson, Henry, asked Jim Rothrock if he would be able to walk in heaven, Jane Rothrock said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She said her husband replied, \u2018That would be great. But if I don\u2019t, the wheelchair has been really good to me. I\u2019m okay with it.\u2019\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>