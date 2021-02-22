<div><p><figure id="attachment_69491" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69491" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-69491" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/Rotarians-thank-Aaron-Steele-300x244.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="244" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/Rotarians-thank-Aaron-Steele-300x244.jpg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/Rotarians-thank-Aaron-Steele-1024x834.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/Rotarians-thank-Aaron-Steele-768x625.jpg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/Rotarians-thank-Aaron-Steele-1536x1251.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/Rotarians-thank-Aaron-Steele-2048x1668.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/Rotarians-thank-Aaron-Steele-600x489.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/Rotarians-thank-Aaron-Steele-750x611.jpg 750w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/02\/Rotarians-thank-Aaron-Steele-1140x928.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69491" class="wp-caption-text">[SUBMITTED PHOTO]<\/figcaption><\/figure>Botetourt Rotary Club has recognized Anita Aaron for her service as club secretary and Scott Steele for serving as club treasurer. \u201cI want to thank Anita and Scott for their excellent record keeping and for helping our club run more efficiently,\u201d said Dr. Angie Anderson, president of the club, at the February 3 meeting. Aaron serves as the director of Marketing and Sales for the Natural Bridge Hotel.\u00a0Steele is the president and CEO of The Bank of Fincastle. The Botetourt Rotary Club meets each first and third Wednesday at noon at Bellacino\u2019s in Daleville.\u00a0Meeting participants practice safe social distancing and mask requirements. For anyone wishing to attend the meeting virtually, a WebEx link is available upon request.\u00a0Pictured (from left) are Anderson, Steele and Aaron.<\/p><\/div>