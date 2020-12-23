Roscoe “Rocky” Shamblin, age 84, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home in Niles, Ohio.

He was born on June 20, 1936, in Clay County, West Virginia.

Roscoe married Carol Butcher, also from Clay County, on Dec. 24, 1959.

They have a son, Brad of Girard, Ohio; and daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Breegle of Howland, Ohio; two grandsons, Daniel (Cayla) Breegle of Niles, Ohio and Kevin (Danielle) Breegle of Champion, Ohio; and two great – grandsons He is also survived by a brother, Billy “Bunk” Shamblin of Procious, WV. and two sisters, Clarice Parsons of Hubbard, Ohio and Shirley King of Ovapa, WV.

He was preceded in death by by his parents W. A. “Bill” and Sarah (Lyons) Shamblin; four brothers, Virgil, Okey, Delmer and Perry; and three sisters, Ruby Jamison, Sylvia Isaacs, and Jesse “Peachie” Thompson.

Roscoe came to Youngstown, Ohio area in 1957 and fought his way to the Golden Gloves Championship for the Youngstown – Akron area in 1958. He could also be seen at the local drag strips, where he ran a bright orange 1955 Chevy. He also restored a 1949 Anglia Ford, that was featured in several Hot Rod Magazine articles. He was employed by General Motors at the Lordstown Plant for more than 30 years. After retiring in 1997, he founded Rocky Hinge, where he designed and produced unique products for hot rod enthusiasts. Rocky was laid to rest Dec3, 2020 at the Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.