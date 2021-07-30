<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Ronceverte-woman-wins-1M-through-vaccination-Sweepstakes-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Ronceverte-woman-wins-1M-through-vaccination-Sweepstakes-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Ronceverte-woman-wins-1M-through-vaccination-Sweepstakes-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Ronceverte-woman-wins-1M-through-vaccination-Sweepstakes-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Ronceverte-woman-wins-1M-through-vaccination-Sweepstakes-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Ronceverte-woman-wins-1M-through-vaccination-Sweepstakes.jpg"><img class="alignleft size-full wp-image-63740" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Ronceverte-woman-wins-1M-through-vaccination-Sweepstakes.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="534" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Ronceverte-woman-wins-1M-through-vaccination-Sweepstakes.jpg 800w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Ronceverte-woman-wins-1M-through-vaccination-Sweepstakes-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Ronceverte-woman-wins-1M-through-vaccination-Sweepstakes-768x513.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Ronceverte-woman-wins-1M-through-vaccination-Sweepstakes-600x401.jpg 600w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/Ronceverte-woman-wins-1M-through-vaccination-Sweepstakes-750x501.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><\/a>A retired healthcare worker\u2019s life was changed forever this week when she received a surprise visit from Gov. Jim Justice.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Wanda Coleman of Ronceverte joined dozens of her former coworkers at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) in Lewisburg for what they believed to be a ceremony to honor a recently-retired staff member on Wednesday, July 28.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">After the program began, Gov. Justice surprised the crowd by making an appearance and providing remarks spotlighting the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">But, as Coleman walked back to her seat, Gov. Justice asked her to turn around for one more surprise. At that moment, First Lady Cathy Justice and Babydog walked into the room carrying a check for $1 million.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">That\u2019s when the Governor revealed that Coleman was the lucky West Virginian whose name had been drawn as the latest million-dollar prize winner of the \u201cDo it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life\u201d Vaccination Sweepstakes.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The million-dollar giveaway was just one of 50 \u201cDo it for Babydog\u201d Vaccination Sweepstakes prizes announced by Gov. Justice that day.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also surprised a surgical team member at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston and surprised a man from the community of Hacker Valley in Webster County, presenting each of them with a brand-new custom-outfitted truck.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In addition to the cash and truck giveaways, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 6 \u201cDo it for Babydog\u201d winners for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><b>Wanda Coleman (right) stands with Governor Jim Justice (center), First Lady Cathy Justice, and Babydog as she receives her $1M check.<\/b><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>