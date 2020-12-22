<div><p>By Bobby Bordelon<\/p>\n<p>The Christmas Eve Ronceverte stocking giveaway is on!<\/p>\n<p>The stocking tradition is an annual event that provides children with a free stocking stuffed with presents and snacks for Christmas. The Ronceverte Volunteer Fire Department coordinates the giveaway, from fundraising and stuffing stockings to giving them out each year. Thanks to COVID-19 safety guidelines, changes have come to the tradition, switching the regular event into a drive through.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_52903" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-52903" style="width: 387px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class=" wp-image-52903" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/stockings-2019-4-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="387" height="290" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/stockings-2019-4-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/stockings-2019-4-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/stockings-2019-4-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/stockings-2019-4-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/stockings-2019-4-2048x1536.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/stockings-2019-4-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/stockings-2019-4-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/stockings-2019-4-scaled.jpg 1440w" sizes="(max-width: 387px) 100vw, 387px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-52903" class="wp-caption-text">The stocking give-a-away in 2019. Photo courtesy of Karen Campbell<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cNormally [the kids] get out, get in line, come down, meet Santa, and get stockings, but this year we\u2019re going to have to do it as a drive through,\u201d explained Karen Campbell, a member of the stocking committee.\u201dOf course, they\u2019re not going to be able to sit on Santa\u2019s lap. We\u2019re going to have Santa giving out some of the stockings, so they\u2019ll get to see him through the car.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>At first, the fire department hoped to hold the event with social distancing, trying to keep the give-away as close to tradition as possible. Ultimately, as cases spiked, this was cancelled and a new plan formed.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe had already kicked around the idea of doing a drive through, and the health department told us that would be a good idea,\u201d Campbell said. \u201cWe thought, with it being outside, that we wouldn\u2019t have any problems, but then when we found out that [the infection rate] is getting worse, Greenbrier County is getting more cases, then they started talking to the health department.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>As a result of ample work from the fire department and the stocking committee, over 1,000 stockings are nearly ready to go out to Ronceverte children. Each one contains a can of soda, oranges or apples, cracker jacks, a popcorn ball, a large candy bar, and a toy.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe majority of [the stocking fillers] we bought [already], so we\u2019re going to have to do something with it,\u201d Campbell joked. \u201cWe normally do a bingo [game night to fundraise], but this year we couldn\u2019t do that because of COVID. Instead we did a knife order, it did really well. \u2026 Rada, they do fundraisers, sell the knives and you get so much of a percent of what you sell. We did really well on that. … We had donations from the community also." Photo courtesy of Karen Campbell<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Those wanting stocks should be at Island Park in Ronceverte at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWith cars being involved, I don\u2019t know if that will slow it down or speed it up \u2013 as close to 2 p.m. as they can get there would be great,\u201d Campbell said. \u201cI know a lot of people would wait and not have to stand in line, but we miss some people like that. \u2026 It\u2019s kind of unchartered territory, handing them out through the cars like this. \u2026 Everybody is welcome!\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The department also shared an outline of the event on social media:<\/p>\n<p>Our annual stocking giveaway will still be going on this yearly Christmas Eve. It will be held on Island Park and will be a drive thru this year due to Covid and all the stipulations put on events.<\/p>\n<p>The park will be blocked off to only one way traffic. Traffic will enter thru Monroe Avenue, then proceed to Muligan lumber to line up, and the line will cross the park then exit back out onto Rt. 219. No one will be allowed out of vehicles this year.<\/p>\n<p>Line up will start at 1:30pm and we will start passing them out at 2pm until we run out or everyone that shows up gets one.<\/p>\n<p>Santa will be making an appearance but he is not having any visits with children. He will assist in handing stockings out to vehicles. Kids can wave from their vehicles. Photo courtesy of Karen Campbell<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>We know it\u2019s far from the traditional stocking giveaway, but Covid didn\u2019t allow for that to happen.<\/p>\n<p>There was talk of canceling this year, but the members of our department didn\u2019t want that to happen. We put together the drive thru idea, and cleared it with the Greenbrier Co. Health Department. We hope it works well for this year and hopefully we can be back to the traditional way next year.<\/p>\n<p>Everyone come out and get a stocking for everyone in the vehicle. And enjoy the Christmas Eve tradition while remaining safe and avoiding large crowds .<\/p>\n<p>And have a Merry Christmas<\/p><\/div>