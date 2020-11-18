Lewisburg-Ronald R. Scobbo MD, FACP died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Ron was born May 25, 1943, in Rockville Centre, NY, to Nicholas and Anne Scobbo.

He grew up in Port Washington, NY, graduated from St. Peter of Alcantara School in 1956, from St. Mary’s H.S. in 1960 and Fairfield University, Connecticut in 1964. He then attended the Faculty of Medicine Surgery University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy, before transferring and graduating from West Virginia School of Medicine, Morgantown. While at WVU he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha, the medical honor society. After his internship and Residency in Internal Medicine at WVU Hospital he joined the staff at WVU School of Medicine as Instructor, and then was promoted to Assistant Professor of Medicine and finally Associate Professor of Medicine. He started the Diagnostic Internal Medicine Clinic at WVU at the request of Dr. Ed Flink, Chairman of the Department of Medicine. He joined the Greenbrier Clinic in White Sulphur Springs in 1979 and became Medical Director from 1989 to 1996. After retirement in 2000 he held a supervisory position at Morgantown Health Right from 2000 to 2003. Currently he was Clinical Professor of Medicine and Community Medicine where he served on the Admissions Committee for incoming medical students.

Professional Organizations and Certification he was part of included the AMA (American Medical Association), FACP (Fellow of the American College of Physicians), and Certification by the National Board of Medical Examiners and the American Board of Internal Medicine. His awards included the AMA Physician Recognition Award for Continuing Medical Education, annually since 1974 to present day and the WVU Department of Medicine Community Award.

Original research has appeared in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association), Annuals of Internal Medicine and the WV Medical Journal. His research included “normal serum TSH levels,” “normal serum B12 levels” and “B vitamins and Parkinson Disease.”

Ron’s personal hobbies and interests included community emergency preparedness, gourmet Italian cooking, listening and being knowledgeable of Italian music, participating in the Men of Greenbrier Barbershop, singing chant and Latin music at church, speaking fluent Italian and taking care of roses in the garden. He lived his faith, heritage and culture.

As a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs he served as choir member, cantor, lector and served on parish finance and pastoral committees.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne whom he met in kindergarten. They were married 49 years this past August. He has a sister, JoAnne; brother, Nicholas; nieces Katherine and Julia and nephew Nick. He also has six grandnieces and nephews as well as seven nieces on his wife’s side.

His wake was at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Tuesday evening, Nov. 17, followed by Rosary.

Funeral Mass was on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Interment was in Mt. Loretto Cemetery next to the church.

In lieu of flowers donations could be sent to the “Scobbo and Frappaolo Families Medical Scholarship” labeled “In Memory of Dr. Ronald R. Scobbo” West Virginia University Foundation, One Waterfront Place, Morgantown, WV 26507-1650 or Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com