Rodney Blaine Hall, 74, of Ivydale, passed away at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

He was born March 21, 1946 in Gassaway to the late, Ernest Ralph Hall Sr. and Anna Ethel Myers Hall.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Henry, David, Bob, and Ernest Hall.

Rodney worked as a construction worker. He was an avid fisherman. He was a gifted carpenter and woodworker. He enjoyed his friends and family. He loved being a grandfather. He was a patient and fun loving person.

He will be fondly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Diane Coen Hall; daughters, Felichea Smith and husband, Jason, and Dawn Cunningham and husband, Mark; son, Michael Hall; grandchildren, Austin, Shayla, Kaylee, Chris, Zack, and Hannah; brothers, Oscar Hall of Cumberland, MD and Richard Hall of Frametown; sisters, Ella Louise Colbert of Berkeley Springs, Charlotte Jean Johnson, of Frametown, and Janet Conjour and husband, Dick of Cocoa, FL.

In keeping with Rodney’s wishes he was cremated.

A celebration of his life will be 4 P.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his brother Richard’s shop on Tate Creek. All are welcome.

Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.