<div><p>Rocky Forge Wind is currently accepting applications for its new community grant program. Rocky Forge Wind has committed to donating $10,000 to local charitable causes in the coming six months.<\/p>\n<p>Funds will help support organizations and projects related to community development, environment, education, health and recreation that benefit Botetourt County and the surrounding area. Half of these funds will be allocated in February 2021, and half will be awarded in April 2021.<\/p>\n<p><a><\/a> Charlie Johnson, senior development manager with Apex Clean Energy, said, \u201cWe are excited to begin this program and continue our work within Botetourt County and the surrounding region. Once built, Rocky Forge Wind will be a great addition to the area, and we want to do our part to contribute to the community, especially in this difficult time.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Organizations interested in applying to the grant can do so at:<\/p>\n<p>https:\/\/www.rockyforgewind.com\/grant.<\/p><\/div>