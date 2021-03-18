<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="150" height="150" class="alignright wp-image-17643 size-thumbnail" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/money_1616059102-150x150.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/money_1616059102-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/money_1616059102-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/money_1616059102-100x100.jpg 100w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px">Appalachian Power (AEP) awarded a $4,450 grant to New College Institute (NCI) FIRST Robotics Team \u2013 Team 1262.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a multi-national robotics competition that connects professionals and high school students to solve an engineering problem in an intense and competitive way. FIRST competitions are high-tech spectator sporting events demonstrating participants\u2019 success in brainstorming, teamwork and meeting deadlines.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">AEP\u2019s FIRST robotics grant initiative awards $200,000 annually across AEP\u2019s 11-state service territory and is one of several company wide programs supporting pre-kindergarten through grade 12 education with an emphasis on science, math, engineering and technology (STEM) education and careers.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cAppalachian Power is critically aware of the need for strong STEM education programs,\u201d said Teresa Hamilton Hall, corporate communications. \u201cWe are proud to help students and leaders of NCI FIRST Robotics Team 1262 as they pursue firsthand experiences in science and technology and explore career opportunities.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cNCI is grateful for Appalachian Power\u2019s support of our FIRST Robotics Team 1262,\u201d said Karen Jackson, Interim Executive Director at NCI.\u00a0\u00a0\u201cExperiential learning is key to capturing students\u2019 interest in STEM careers; and this generous investment will enable Team 1262 to expand and enrich our program.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">AEP awarded funding to\u00a0152\u00a0FIRST robotics teams for the 2021-22 competitive season.\u00a0\u00a0More information on all the FIRST robotics programs can be found at\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com\/ls\/click?upn=Cv3aHe-2Fvh-2FmrNCrTdRz-2FChl9XJGoJyxRyQ5QTixMwwvIWLPnxf3V-2FKWZ3kcJW2-2B2rYdf_sy0k-2F5-2BNY8Z6Iw3l5-2FmYh7RMvbJveBO0wK7kaAdgE4I1V5gfec0hQH-2BE6yB7RgE8IX09pHKgSE1gni3XXuIdRBaSkFTdHccNgW6rQlfmD9t3GZfxJJbgEOkhe9-2BoOltZixNN8O3t-2BmSxzd99VQERThSyarMJHcyg5XqNFnC5F0VzslmOY957tGFP49RUPeMJnQXEpxh0JE5n3IH-2Bhn1MsjXsRp4Q2EVTsbXocJLUaGmgZX197C7GMlFIveRmiKa2SZyHwy8UB5QdkOp4J3JnOOaTonXM-2F06ugjtlKByJYgj3z08gYZ3hpaB6wrTzfCtcw-2B11FyEBBtcHSUzv07amJDs1jwGgSxC3Ez89-2B13SFK3bUVE0TqqXFBTalnXQiBALn9Y8iPN7VWB-2FzxSTMC4lIg-3D-3D"><span style="font-weight: 400">www.firstinspires.org<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Research shows that students who participate in FIRST are 80 percent more interested in jobs that use STEM and four times more likely to pursue a career in engineering. Almost one-third of girls in FIRST continue on to a major in engineering. For more on careers in energy, visit\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com\/ls\/click?upn=Cv3aHe-2Fvh-2FmrNCrTdRz-2FCrMOW7r6TkkVuh4-2FqXdM-2Fc88wAMflisy3wb0LiTMkTniKJ9a_sy0k-2F5-2BNY8Z6Iw3l5-2FmYh7RMvbJveBO0wK7kaAdgE4I1V5gfec0hQH-2BE6yB7RgE8IX09pHKgSE1gni3XXuIdRBaSkFTdHccNgW6rQlfmD9t3GZfxJJbgEOkhe9-2BoOltZixNN8O3t-2BmSxzd99VQERThSyarMJHcyg5XqNFnC5F0VzslmOY957tGFP49RUPeMJnQXEpxh0JE5n3IH-2Bhn1MsjXsRp4Q2EVTsbXocJLUaGm0LgZLajPyAk9bfnSVCBugXilzV4lvTPOhfvQ2cE9Xve-2F4edV7tLBNS-2BsVX5yTty1S3qUZNBpjEUJqFxqdzH9cMFUtvFVlCkZhDyfH9sMiBBhmwYXXFoBxOVkpMroOj9qgxHvP2Mcku9PpfcDgMFlSRGhkxraFTc24v3UrIRIDsA-3D-3D"><span style="font-weight: 400">GetIntoEnergy.com<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power).\u00a0It is part of American Electric Power, which is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>