<div><p><img class="aligncenter wp-image-51143 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Robertson.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="810" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Robertson.jpg 1080w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Robertson-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Robertson-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Robertson-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Robertson-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Robertson-600x450.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1080px) 100vw, 1080px">By Ashlee Mullis<\/p>\n<p>Trey Roberston, a Patrick County High School senior, recently signed his letter of intent to wrestle for the Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) Patriots.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI\u2019m glad they have a wrestling team now, so I get to wrestle after high school,\u201d Roberston said. \u201cI have been wrestling for six years, and I was able to go to the state competition twice. I\u2019m excited I can wrestle again and not stop.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>In attendance at the signing were (front row, from left) mother, Lisa Robertson, Trey Robertson, and father, Eugene Robertson. (Back row, from left) PCHS Principal Trey Cox, PCHS Coach Tim Lawson, PHCC Coach Justin Smith, PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris.<\/p><\/div>