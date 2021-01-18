<div><p class="western"><b><img class=" wp-image-57303 alignleft" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Stevens-300x300.jpg" alt="" width="179" height="179" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Stevens-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Stevens-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Stevens-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Stevens-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/01\/Obits-Stevens.jpg 315w" sizes="(max-width: 179px) 100vw, 179px">March 23, 1940 ~ January 17, 2021<\/b><\/p>\n<p class="western">Robert Dewey Stevens, 80, of Troutville, was given his heavenly wings Sunday, January 17, 2021.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Dewey was born on March 23, 1940 in Bassett, Va. to the late Robert Woodrow and Hilda Stevens. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Malinda Christie Stevens, son and daughter-in-law, Robert Scott and Amy Stevens of Fincastle; daughter, Sheri Shay Stevens of Daleville; \u201cPaw-Paw\u2019s\u201d grandchildren, Katelyn Stevens, Robert Kincaid \u201cKaden\u201d Stevens, and Genelayce Stevens; sister, Annie Haldren and husband Doug; brother, Wesley and the late Vicki Stevens; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\n<p class="western">Dewey was a 1960 graduate of Stewartsville High School and the College of \u201cHard Knocks.\u201d He retired after 42 years of service to Chesapeake Corporation, retiring as the Vice President of Sales. Dewey was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army in 1969. He enjoyed anything outdoors or working on the family farm.\u00a0He had a passion for serving others in need, volunteering at the Veterans Hospital in Salem and provided assistance with several ministries at Bonsack Baptist Church.<\/p>\n<p class="western">The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the compassion and medical care provided by the Carilion Hospice team during his recent illness.<\/p>\n<p class="western">There will be no memorial service conducted at this time; however, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled later this spring.<\/p>\n<p class="western">In lieu of flowers the family asked for a memorial donation to the Compassion Ministry or the Sunday School Department at Bonsack Baptist Church, 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, 24019.<\/p><\/div>