Frank Maguire
By Janet Scheid, Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission Chair 
The Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission recently announced that Frank Maguire accepted the position as Roanoke Valley Greenway Coordinator effective Monday, August 30. 
The Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission was formally established in 1997 by the City of Roanoke, the City of Salem, the Town of Vinton and the County of Roanoke.  In 2016, Botetourt County joined the Commission. 
Maguire is currently the Trails & Recreation Program Director for the Pennsylvania Environmental Council where he helps communities envision, plan and implement their regional trail priorities. Maguire has held this position since 2015.  Prior to this, Maguire was the Mid Atlantic Regional Director for the International Mountain Bicycling Association. 
Janet Scheid, Chair of the Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission, said that Mr. Maguire "was chosen from a field of highly-qualified candidates and will bring a great base of experience and vision to the position." 
 Maguire said he "is excited to begin this new chapter of his career and looks forward to working with the Greenway Commission, trail volunteers, the local governments and their staffs and the citizens of the Roanoke Valley to expand and enhance the greenway experience."