<div><p><img class="size-full wp-image-49977 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/adgargaerger.jpeg" alt="" width="225" height="225" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/adgargaerger.jpeg 225w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/adgargaerger-150x150.jpeg 150w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/adgargaerger-100x100.jpeg 100w" sizes="(max-width: 225px) 100vw, 225px">A portion of Route 631 (Doe Run Road) is closed to through traffic between Route 631 (River Road) and Route 823 (Spring Branch Road) due to a pipe collapse. No estimated time has been determined for the repair but is expected to be several weeks. During this time, a detour will be utilized and directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public.<\/p><\/div>