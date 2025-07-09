By Riley Moore, published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail

West Virginians demanded generational change in November after years of mass migration, inflation and progressive insanity. They demanded a secure border, lower costs and a return to commonsense. This past Friday, on our nation’s 249th Independence Day, President Donald Trump delivered on that America First agenda by signing the One Big Beautiful Bill into law.

Trump’s signature legislation is a huge win for the American people that puts our nation on the path to a new Golden Age. I’m proud to have voted in favor of this legislation that puts America first.

The One Big Beautiful Bill gives the Trump administration the tools it needs to reclaim our national sovereignty and ramp up mass deportations of immigrants here illegally. It delivers the largest tax cut for working – and middle-class families in American history. It also unleashes American energy, which is critical to powering our economy, reindustrializing the heartland and winning the global AI arms race.

A nation doesn’t have sovereignty without secure borders. The One Big Beautiful Bill gives Trump the tool he needs to finish the job and restore our national sovereignty.

