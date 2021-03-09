<div><p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-77602" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Richmond-Vincent-Jr..jpg" alt="" width="500" height="625" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Richmond-Vincent-Jr..jpg 500w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Richmond-Vincent-Jr.-240x300.jpg 240w" sizes="(max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px">Richmond Vincent, Jr., currently the President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of South Mississippi (GSMS) and Mississippi Goodworks, has been named the incoming President of CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.<\/p>\n<p>He succeeds Bruce Phipps, who will retire in April.<\/p>\n<p>Goodwill\u2019s Board of Directors launched the search process in September 2020 after Phipps announced his retirement with nearly 18 years of service at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and 48 years within the Goodwill enterprise.<\/p>\n<p>Vincent is a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Business Council Executive Committee, Goodwill Industries\u2019 International Board of Directors, and the Conference of Executives Executive Council. He has been recognized as a Best CEO in Mississippi by the Mississippi Business Journal.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are excited to welcome Richmond to our organization,\u201d said Robert Jeffrey, Jr., board chair for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. \u201cHe brings a wealth of Goodwill leadership and business expertise to our executive team and Goodwill board.<\/p>\n<p>\u201dHe is respected for leading organizations through innovation, culture, and growth strategy,\u201d Jeffrey said. \u201cHis passion for Goodwill\u2019s mission will enable us to continue providing programs and services with a long-lasting impact on the economic health of individuals and our community now and well into the future.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Before joining GSMS, Vincent served as the Senior Vice President of Workforce Development for the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. He created the agency\u2019s first career center co-located with a community-based organization. He also spearheaded the development and implementation of the initial fundraising program.<\/p>\n<p>Prior to Goodwill, Vincent served as vice president at several financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan Chase and BBVA Compass. He also served on the board of directors of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and the Arizona Association for Economic Development, and he served as chairman of the Maricopa County Workforce Investment Board.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI am thrilled about my new role at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and serving the communities in Central, Southwest, and Southside Virginia,\u201d Vincent said. \u201cI am eager to build on the success of a strong organization and honored to lead future successes which will be possible with the MacKenzie Scott gift, loyal donors and shoppers, collaboration with community and business partners, and dedicated Goodwill employees.\u201d<\/p><\/div>