<div><figure id="attachment_64170" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-64170" style="width: 167px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-64170" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2020\/12\/JEFF.jpg" alt="" width="167" height="251"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-64170" class="wp-caption-text">Jeff Bird<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Richfield Living, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation has announced the selection of Jeff Bird as new Executive Director of Residential Living.<\/p>\n<p>Bird, a graduate of Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership and Development from Mercer University in Atlanta, joined the team this October.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cJeff\u2019s integrity, passion for residents and team members, and commitment to excellence align with our Richfield Living values perfectly,\u201d said Cherie Grisso, Chief Executive Officer. \u201cHis strength and experience in senior living will bring a fresh perspective as we expand our independent living and resident services and amenities. I am excited to have Jeff join our Richfield Living team and for he and his family to transition to the Roanoke and Salem community.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Jeff began his career with The Kroger Company working in store management, operations, and technology. In 2003, Jeff followed his passion to senior living management as a comptroller, executive director, and consultant. Jeff\u2019s dedication to resident needs, culture cultivation and customer relations will serve Richfield Living well into the future.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI\u2019m very excited about making this move from Atlanta, Georgia to Salem, Virginia to take on this new role as Executive Director of Residential Living,\u201d said Bird. \u201cIt\u2019s a role that reaches deep into my education and experience to the fullest. Richfield Living has created this new Residential Living position and team to work together to reach our vision of enriching lives in our community and accomplishing our mission to help individuals experience life to the fullest through every phase of their journey.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<ul>\n<li>Submitted by Lisa Clause, MBA Sr. Director of Marketing & Philanthropy<\/li>\n<\/ul><\/div>