<div><figure id="attachment_64391" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-64391" style="width: 197px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-full wp-image-64391" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/01\/MAIN-4.jpg" alt="" width="197" height="296"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-64391" class="wp-caption-text">Amy Stoehr<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Richfield Living, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, has announced the selection of Amy Stoehr as the new Executive Director of Rehab Services, Therapy.<\/p>\n<p>Stoehr, a graduate of Radford University with a Bachelor\u2019s Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders and a Master\u2019s Degree in Speech-Language Pathology, joined \u00a0the team in November 2020.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cAmy\u2019s knowledge and experience will be invaluable to help Richfield Living achieve many objectives in our strategic plan, \u201csaid Cherie Grisso, Chief Executive Officer. \u201cShe is a wonderful addition to our leadership, and I am excited to partner with her in the future.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Amy began her career working in the contract rehab sector and has 20 years\u2019 experience in multi-site leadership. Her passion for working with the senior population has enabled her to develop numerous clinical teams and to ensure excellent clinical outcomes and embrace patient-centered care.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI am truly honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the Richfield Living family,\u201d said Stoehr. \u201cI am excited and energized to be surrounded by so many who are passionate and dedicated as we take this journey toward achieving Richfield\u2019s vision.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<ul>\n<li>Submitted by Lisa Clause, Senior Director of Marketing and Philanthropy<\/li>\n<\/ul><\/div>