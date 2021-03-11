<div><p>Richard E.\u00a0 Paintiff\u00a0 Jr., 68, of Duck, WV, entered into rest on February 28, 2021 at home.<\/p>\n<p>Richard is the son of the late Richard Sr. and Elna Salisbury Paintiff. In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by his son Jedediah Paintiff.<\/p>\n<p>Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce Duncan Paintiff; sons, Richard (Julie) Paintiff III of Medina, OH, Jesse (Missy) Paintiff of Wadsworth, OH; sisters Carol, Carla, Connie, Marlene, Yvonne and Keoda; and grandchildren, Richard Iv, Hyde,\u00a0 Brooke and Shane.<\/p>\n<p>There will be no services at this time.<\/p>\n<p>Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.\u00a0 Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Paintiff family.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>